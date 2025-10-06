Godday Godday Chaa 2 Song: 'Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu' By Ammy Virk Roars In The Ultimate Men’s Anthem

The musical journey of Godday Godday Chaa 2 begins with a bang as Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu, the ultimate men's anthem, is out now. Sung by the dynamic Ammy Virk, written by Kaptaan, and composed by Aladin, this bhabra beat number bursts with infectious energy, celebrating camaraderie and festive spirit in true Punjabi style. Released under the Zee Music label, the track is set to dominate playlists and dance floors alike.

With its playful tone, power-packed vocals, and a hook line that refuses to leave your head, Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu is more than just a song, it's an anthem that captures the unapologetic joy and swagger of the men it represents.

Ammy Virk added, "Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu is a proper bhangra beat track, high on energy and full of vibe. It's the kind of song that makes you want to get up and dance the moment it starts playing. We wanted to create something that captures the spirit and camaraderie of men celebrating together, and I think this track does exactly that."

Vijay Kumar Arora further added, "Bhangra beats are the heartbeat of Punjab, and Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu captures that perfectly. It's playful, infectious, and sets the stage for the vibrant world of Godday Godday Chaa 2. This song isn't just a track, it's an experience, and it reflects the joyous, celebratory tone of the film beautifully."

Godday Godday Chaa 2 continues the legacy of the beloved original, blending humour, celebration, and a strong social heartbeat that explores gender co-existence through music and storytelling. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment. The film hits theatres on 21st October, promising a festive season to remember.