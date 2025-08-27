Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours, Reveals All Is Well: Koi Hum Dono Ko...

Sunita Ahuja has publicly denied recent divorce rumours regarding her husband, Govinda, during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Despite speculation, the couple appeared united and reaffirmed their strong bond.

Sunita On Divorce Buzz: During the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Sunita Ahuja addressed the media, firmly stating her unwavering commitment to her husband, Govinda. Recent rumours suggested marital discord and a possible divorce filing by Sunita. However, the couple appeared together, dispelling these claims. Sunita emphasised that their bond is unbreakable, asserting that no force could separate them.

Sunita's words were clear: "Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan nahi aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. Ek picture tha na 'Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai' waise hi mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai. Jab tak hum moonh na khole tab tak aap please aap log koi bhi cheez mein na boliye (If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this matter)."

Govinda and Sunita Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

On Wednesday, Govinda and Sunita celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their home. Sunita wore a purple saree while Govinda chose a red kurta for the occasion. Their son Yashvardhan Ahuja was also present during the celebrations. The family shared sweets with photographers outside their residence.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, recently dismissed divorce rumours as outdated and misleading. The couple has been married since an intimate ceremony before their daughter Tina Ahuja's birth in 1989. They kept their marriage private until then.

The Ahuja Family's Bollywood Connections

Tina Ahuja has already stepped into Bollywood with her debut film. Meanwhile, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut in an upcoming film directed by Sai Rajesh. The family continues to maintain strong ties within the industry.

The couple welcomed their second child Yashvardhan in 1997, nearly ten years after Tina's birth. Despite recent speculation about their relationship status, they continue to present a united front publicly.

Their public appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations served as a testament to their enduring relationship amidst swirling rumours of discord.