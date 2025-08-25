Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce: Tina Ahuja Reacts To Parents' Separation Rumours, Says 'I Don't Pay Attention'

Tina Ahuja has dispelled divorce rumours regarding her parents, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, while legal proceedings unfold. She expresses gratitude for family support amid ongoing counselling sessions.



Rumours about the divorce of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been circulating widely on social media. Despite the couple's silence, their daughter, Tina Ahuja, has addressed these speculations. She spoke to a media outlet, dismissing the claims as mere rumours. Tina expressed her gratitude for the support and love from fans and the media.

Tina shared her thoughts with Hindustan Times, stating she doesn't pay attention to such rumours. She mentioned that her father isn't even in the country at present. Tina feels fortunate to have a loving family and appreciates the concern shown by everyone.

Tina stated, "It's all rumours. I don't pay attention to these rumours. Kya bolun main? He is not even in the country. I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones."

Divorce Petition Details

According to reports from Hauterrfly, Sunita filed for divorce at Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The petition was filed under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act. It cited reasons like adultery, cruelty, and desertion. Govinda was summoned to court but only appeared after receiving a notice in May 2025.

Counselling sessions ordered by the court have been ongoing since June this year. Sunita has been attending these sessions regularly. However, it remains unclear if Govinda has participated online. His lawyer, Lalit Bindra, informed NDTV that there is no case as everything is being settled.

Govinda and Sunita's Relationship

Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987. They are parents to two children: daughter Tina Ahuja, born in 1989, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, born in 1997. Despite recent rumours, their family bond appears strong.

The lawyer further commented that people are merely bringing up old issues without any current relevance. This statement suggests that past matters are being unnecessarily highlighted amidst ongoing resolutions.

The situation surrounding Govinda and Sunita's marriage continues to attract public interest due to their celebrity status. However, as per Tina's statements and legal insights provided by their lawyer, it seems that matters are being amicably resolved.