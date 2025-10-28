Guneet Monga Praises Aaishvary Thackeray’s Stellar Debut In Nishaanchi

Aaishvary Thackeray's debut in Nishaanchi was one of the most exciting and promising debutants of the year. With his powerful screen presence, natural charm, and emotionally rich performance, Aaishvary has managed to captivate both audiences and critics alike. His debut marks not just the arrival of a fresh face, but of an artist whose talent and dedication hint at a long and illustrious career ahead. Now, producer Guneet Monga has showered praise on debutant Aaishvary after watching his breakout performance in Nishaanchi, calling him "a star is born" and lauding his incredible screen presence.

The producer, deeply impressed by his performance, took to social media to share her admiration, writing, "a star is born, what an incredible performance

In Nishaanchi, Aaishvary took on the challenging feat of portraying two distinct characters of Babloo and Dabloo, a rarity for a debutant, and pulled it off with impressive depth and conviction. His nuanced portrayal has drawn particular acclaim for the effortless way he transitions between the roles, showcasing both emotional range and technical precision.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Aaishvary, even before his debut, has already signed on to star in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit "Baby", directed by Sai Rajesh. With multiple high-profile offers coming his way and growing support from industry veterans, Aaishvary Thackeray is clearly on a fast-rising trajectory, carving his path as one of the most promising new-generation actors in Indian cinema.