Guneet Monga Reveals She’d Cast Anil Kapoor In Place Of Late Irrfan Khan For A Hypothetical Lunchbox 2

Producer Guneet Monga made an interesting revelation on Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series. During the interaction when she was asked whom she would cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a hypothetical sequel to the much-loved film The Lunchbox, if she had to replace the late Irrfan Khan, Monga named veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Monga, who produced The Lunchbox alongside Karan Johar, said in the rapid fire round on Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Producer Series, without hesitation that Anil Kapoor would be her choice. The 2013 film, directed by Ritesh Batra, remains one of India's most celebrated independent films and gained international acclaim for its subtle storytelling and heartfelt performances. Starring Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Nimrat Kaur, the film delicately explored human connection through a misdelivered lunchbox in Mumbai.

Irrfan Khan's portrayal of the lonely widower Saajan Fernandes was both poignant and powerful, and his absence is deeply felt across the industry. Monga's choice of Kapoor, a seasoned actor known for his versatility and emotional depth, stirred imaginations about what a sequel could look like.

Guneet Monga, who won an Academy Award for The Elephant Whisperers, continues to be a force in the Indian film industry, championing meaningful cinema.

With Game Changers: The Producer Series, Komal Nahta is redefining the landscape of Indian cinema conversations. Tune in to the YouTube channel for Game Changers: The Producer Series!