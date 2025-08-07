Guru Dutt’s Restored Pyaasa Premieres To Rousing Reception; Filmmakers Celebrate His Timeless Legacy

Ultra Media & Entertainment hosted a special premiere of Guru Dutt's cinematic masterpiece Pyaasa, now beautifully restored in 4K by NFDC-NFAI under the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The event marked a key highlight in the centenary celebrations of the legendary filmmaker, whose work continues to inspire generations.

Held in Mumbai, the premiere was preceded by an engaging panel discussion featuring lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Hansal Mehta, R Balki, Sudhir Mishra, and senior journalist and critic Bhawana Somaaya. The panel delved deep into Dutt's influence on Indian cinema, from his poetic storytelling and visual aesthetics to his portrayal of complex characters and social issues, tracing how his legacy continues to shape contemporary filmmakers and audiences alike.

The celebration forms part of a larger retrospective dedicated to Guru Dutt's works, being showcased across PVR INOX and Cinepolis theatres this weekend. Along with Pyaasa, audiences will be treated to restored classics including Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz, offering a rare opportunity to experience these timeless films on the big screen.

The premiere evening saw noted personalities from the film world, including Anubhav Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rituparna Sengupta, Divya Dutta, Akshaye Oberoi, Anoop Soni, Juhi Babbar, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Also in attendance were NFDC Managing Director Shri Prakash Magdum, and Ultra Media's Sushil Agrawal and Rajat Agrawal.

The retrospective stands as a tribute to Guru Dutt's enduring artistry, a filmmaker ahead of his time, whose stories of love, disillusionment, and longing still resonate with audiences decades later.