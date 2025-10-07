‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Song: ‘Aap Is Dhoop Mein’ Song From Manish Malhotra’s Maiden Production Is Out Now

After the wholesome response garnered by Ul Jalool Ishq, Manish Malhotra's Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa dropped its second track, Aap Is Dhoop Mein. Manish Malhotra marks his first cinematic production under Stage5 Production with a passion project that goes far beyond fashion and storytelling. Gustaakh Ishq celebrates classic love and passion in theatres from 21st November 2025.

Aap Is Dhoop Mein celebrates the innocence of love in a way that brings out the raw shades of the emotion - taking you back to the classic romantic era of Hindi cinema. The track seamlessly captures the subtle yet strong chemistry between Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, with fading glances and unspoken emotions speaking volumes. Naseeruddin Shah adds weight to the track, simply with his presence and screen appeal.

Aap Is Dhoop Mein brings together musical geniuses. With Vishal Bhardwaj's soothing composition, National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh's expressive vocals and Gulzar's deeply-moving lyrics - the track comes alive!

Gustaakh Ishq sets an exciting new chapter for Manish Malhotra as a producer under Stage5 Production - with a film that weaves the magic of classic storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Produced alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri and it unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.

Celebrate the shades of love with 'Aap Is Dhoop Mein', out now on Zee Music!