Gustaakh Ishq Song: Netizens Hailed Vijay Varma; Say He's The Romantic Hero We Needed!

By
Gustaakh Ishq Song Netizens Hailed Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is one of kind actor who's often celebrated for his intense, grey, and layered characters, has taken everyone by surprise with his latest song Ul Jalool Ishq from Gustaakh Ishq. For the very first time, audiences are seeing him in a full-fledged romantic lead avatar and fans are absolutely smitten. The song, which dropped today, showcases Vijay in a softer, charming, and deeply expressive space, something fans have been waiting to witness. Social media quickly flooded with love for this side of him.

"Finally, Vijay as a romantic hero! The wait was so worth it ❤" wrote one fan, while another gushed, "Vijay's expressions are so pure😍😍." Many were stunned by his unexpected romantic charm, with fans commenting, "He's the romantic hero we needed!!", "Mujhe intezar hai apne favourite @itsvijayvarma ji ki is movie ka 🥹❤", "Who knew Vijay Varma could be so beautiful in a romantic role? ❤" Echoing the collective sentiment, another admirer wrote, "Finally, Vijay as a romantic hero! Yeh toh alag level ka charm hai ❤" while one simply summed it up with, "Vijay ko dekh kar dil khush ho gaya! He's just perfect ❤."

With Ul Jalool Ishq, fans believe Vijay has unlocked a whole new chapter in his career - the one where he reigns as a romantic hero. Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq is set to release on 21st November 2025. The film marks a refreshing turn for Vijay, who will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Matka King and an untitled venture with the acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Read more about: vijay varma
X