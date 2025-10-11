Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: DYK He Found His First Love In Kolkata, Who Was She?

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: The legendary actor, often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, turns 83 today, October 11, 2025. With a career spanning over five decades, Bachchan continues to rule millions of hearts with his timeless charm and powerful performances. Married to actress Jaya Bachchan, the megastar's personal life has often been under the spotlight, from his enduring marriage to long-standing rumors linking him to Rekha. But did you know that Amitabh Bachchan's very first love story began long before his stardom, during his early days in Kolkata? Here's an interesting look at who she was.

Who Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Love?

Do you know that Amitabh Bachchan had his first love that was neither Jaya Bachchan nor Rekha? Back when Amitabh Bachchan was in Kolkata, he used to earn around Rs. 25-300 per month. As per Hanif Zaveri's Meri Saheli, Amitabh Bachchan found his first love in Calcutta. He was reportedly in love with a woman named Maya. Celebrity Biographer said in his channel, "His love story with a woman named Maya began when he was working in Calcutta and earning around Rs. 250-300 per month." He added, "Maya was working for British Airways at the time." Talking about their alleged love story, Hanif said, "Amitabh Bachchan loved her with all his heart, and she loved him back."

Why Did Amitabh & Maya Broke Up?

According to reports, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan once felt that "something was missing" in his relationship with his first love, Maya. At that time, he was working on his debut film, Saat Hindustani. Those close to Amitabh reportedly believed that Maya might not blend well with the Bachchan family, describing her as strong-willed and outspoken. Over time, differences began to grow between the two, and Amitabh gradually distanced himself from her. Eventually, the relationship came to an end, marking one of the lesser-known and more personal chapters from the megastar's early life before he rose to fame.

Later in 1973, Amitabh got married to Jaya Bhaduri, who was also an actress.