Happy Birthday, Pooja Hegde: The Style Muse Who Owns Every Look

Pooja Hegde has carved a niche for herself not just with her performances but also with her impeccable sense of style. On her birthday, we celebrate her fashion evolution from dreamy sarees to chic denims and eye-catching accessories. Her wardrobe beautifully balances glamour and grace, making her a true trendsetter for every occasion.

Saree Stories: Grace in Every Drape

Pooja's love for sarees speaks through her elegant choices whether it's pastel chiffons, soft silks, or modern drapes with a twist. Her styling stays minimal yet striking, letting the saree do all the talking. With soft glam makeup and subtle jewelry, she redefines timeless beauty in every look. You can find similar sarees on Navyasa by Liva to recreate her graceful style.

Denim Tales: Effortless and Edgy

When it comes to casual dressing, Pooja keeps it relaxed yet polished. From wide-leg jeans to cropped jackets, her denim looks are versatile and on-trend. She often adds a pop of colour or statement bag to elevate her off-duty looks. Her fashion proves that comfort can look effortlessly chic too explore Spykar's denim collection to get her vibe.

Shades That Speak Style

Sunglasses are an essential part of Pooja's wardrobe. She experiments with bold shapes and tinted lenses that perfectly complement her radiant personality. Whether on vacation or at an event, her shades add that extra dash of confidence and charm. Check out GKB Optical's sunglasses to capture her signature glam-on-the-go look.

Jewellery & Accessories

Pooja's accessory game is all about balance never too loud, yet always noticeable. From statement hoops to elegant chokers, she knows how to highlight her outfit without stealing its spotlight. Her jewellery choices perfectly reflect her sophisticated yet youthful fashion sense.