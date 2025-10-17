Get Updates
HAQ New Poster Out: Yami Gautam Dhar And Emraan Hashmi Locked In A Powerful Battle Of Kaum Ya Kanoon?

HAQ New Poster Out Yami Gautam Dhar And Emraan Hashmi

With less than a month to go for its highly anticipated theatrical release, Junglee Pictures has just unveiled the Faceoff Poster of its upcoming film HAQ, offering a riveting first look at the emotional and ideological confrontation between Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi.

The newly released poster sets the tone for what promises to be a bold, impactful drama capturing the raw intensity between two characters on opposing sides of a national debate. It reflects HAQ's core conflict: Kaum ya Kanoon?

Directed by Suparn S. Varma and written by Reshu Nath, HAQ is inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgement and presents a fictionalized and dramatized interpretation of events based on 'Bano: Bharat ki Beti' by Jigna Vora.

The film raises one of India's most defining questions: Where do we draw the line between personal law and secular law?

With powerful performances from Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, the poster is a visual embodiment of the storm brewing between belief systems and the justice system. Also featuring Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles, HAQ is a timely and gripping courtroom drama for our times.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ releases in theatres on 7th November 2025.

X