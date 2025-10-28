HAQ: Suparn S Varma’s Bold Exploration of Justice, Faith, and Love

Writer, filmmaker, and showrunner Suparn S Varma, known for his gritty storytelling and emotionally charged dramas like The Family Man Season 2 and Rana Naidu, now turns his vision to one of India's most debated court cases. With HAQ, he steps into the director's chair for a story that reopens old wounds, questions the meaning of justice, and dares to reignite a national conversation.

When the trailer of HAQ dropped today, it earned applause not just for its spine-chilling dialogues or the crackling chemistry between Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, but for the sheer power of conviction that radiated through every frame.

Director Suparn S Varma, visibly emotional at the launch, revealed the staggering journey behind the making of this courtroom drama inspired by the historic Shah Bano case.

"We've spent three years researching and writing this film to bring it to you," Suparn shared, as the applause refused to die down. "When someone works with so much clarity and passion, they get the same applause and whistles that we're hearing here today."

Written by Reshu Nath, HAQ is not just another courtroom drama. It's a mirror to India's conscience, a searing exploration of justice, faith, and equality. "When my writer Reshu Nath and I started writing and researching, our strength came from the fact that this is a film that needs to be made and talked about," Suparn said. "Because these issues, like Emraan rightly pointed out, have been relevant for decades and still are. It's time we start having conversations and bring them out. We come from a place of honesty, love, and respect for all our brothers and sisters. And when you come from that space, the audience instantly feels the truth in your story."

But beyond the politics and the powerful writing lies a story of relentless dedication. Suparn recalled the intensity Yami Gautam brought to the role of Shazia Bano, even while being a new mother. "Yami was a new mother who did not go home even for a single day. For 32 days on set, she didn't say a single word. On the last day, when I took her final reaction, I saw her smiling as Yami Gautam, not Shazia Bano. That's when I realized what she had poured into this performance."

He was equally effusive about Emraan Hashmi.

"Emraan has done so many films; he could easily walk in with overconfidence. But I've never met an actor who treats every single day like his first. Both Yami and Emraan came to set like students: hungry, curious, fearless. That energy is infectious. When every person on set is giving their 100%, magic happens."

Summing up what the film stands for, he adds, "When you take up a story that challenges the idea of romance, of what a marriage means, the drama begins, and that's where the truth lies. It's about a man's belief in what he wants, and a woman's right to dignity and self-respect. These are fundamental questions in every relationship, in every society. And that's the journey we've tried to capture."

With Yami Gautam's fierce portrayal of Shazia Bano and Emraan Hashmi's restrained yet powerful presence, HAQ reignites conversations around justice, equality, and the courage to stand alone.

HAQ is directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. It is scheduled for release in theatres on November 7, 2025.