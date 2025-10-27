Haq Trailer | Audience Left Spellbound By Yami Gautam Dhar's Impactful Performance: Pura Bollywood Ek Taraf…

Haq Trailer: The weight is finally over as Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi's most anticipated project Haq finally unveiled its trailer. While the duo of talented stars definitely looks thrilling, it's the impactful performance of the actress that has stolen the show. Audience and netizens cannot stop raving and talking about frame by frame impact of Yami as well as her dialogue delivery.

No doubt, the powerhouse performer has proven - from commercial entertainment to political thriller, she has nailed the portrayals earlier delivering successes but this time, she has taken it a notch higher and we can see how this is the most impactful performance of 2025. Known to choose her scripts wisely and delivered countless remarkable performances, Yamu knows how to leave a mark with every role she takes on. In the past few years, she has been giving back-to-back hits with strong content and impactful storytelling. A true powerhouse performer, Yami brings every character to life with depth, emotion, and intensity. Each frame she appears in radiates authenticity and conviction.

Up next, she is all set to deliver yet another powerful performance as Shah Bano in her upcoming film Haq. Inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, the film tells a story rooted in truth, justice, and courage. The trailer released today showcases Yami's stunning transformation into Shah Bano, leaving social media and netizens in awe of her intensity and commanding screen presence.

Netizen showers praises for Yami:

One of the fan says: @yamigautam u deserve national award for ur acting skills 😍 u r awe-inspiring 👏 While others continue praising her for her skills

In every role, she speaks a new truth. In "Haq," she isn't just acting - she's living the emotion. Powerfully captivating.

I'm here for yami gautam she is phenomenal for bollywood

National award for yami gautam

Pura Bollywood Ek Taraf: Yami Gautam Ek taraf❤️

OMG. Yami's expressions when he says talaq talaq talaq - can't imagine any other actress in this role. She killed it. The dialogue is super.

This movie has aroused my curiosity. Will watch in the theatre on the I day.❤️❤️❤️❤️

Yami ghautam dhar brilliant actress love her performance

Haq, starring Yami Gautam as Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband, is inspired by the true story of Shah Bano, a brave Muslim woman who fought for justice in the late '70s after being abandoned by her husband. Directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Vineet Jain, this powerful film celebrates courage, resilience, and women's rights. Haq hits theatres on November 7, 2025.