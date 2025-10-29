HAQ Trailer: Audiences Hail The Impactful Trailer Starring Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Dhar, & Vartika Singh

The wait is over with Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Dhar, & Vartika Singh starrer HAQ trailer being unveiled recently! Directed by Suparn S Varma, the trailer offers a generous glimpse into its reimagination of one of the most controversial and game-changing cases in India of the 80s - a Muslim woman's fight for justice and a law that's not just personal, but universal. Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ is inspired by the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case.

On 27th October, the makers of HAQ unveiled the hard-hitting trailer, and it has struck a chord with the audiences. A user hailed the film's concept and wrote, "This movie didn't feel like a religious matter, instead it feels like one of the social issues to be taken care for people's better life," and another added, "Kudos to the social reform which has been highlighted." A user chimed in and said, "Hats off...Dum chahiye aise mudde par film banana..log baat nahi karte inhone poori film bana di." Many movie buffs hailed the performances of Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam and wrote, "Looking forward to this movie...powerpacked performance by both actors," and another wrote, "Performances in this movie is FIRE...Agar isse theatre me miss kiya toh baad me mat bolna Bollywood achi movie nahi banata."

A comment read, "Hope this movie reaches out to every Indian Muslim woman for whom Bano has fought day and night and Muslim women are not alone, the Indian constitution is with them till their last breath," and another user set it directly, "I think Indian cinema is back with bangers." One user wrote, "Kudos to Emraan Hashmi for taking this subject. Being a Muslim, it was a landmark judgement. People calling this a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves. Kudos to the makers, Yami Gautam and the entire team," and another joined, "Not only Indian but every Muslim man should watch this movie...will be a landmark in Indian cinema."

Yami Gautam Dhar steps into the shoes of a Muslim woman who fights the system and heads to the court demanding rights for herself and her children under Section 125. Emraan Hashmi plays a celebrated lawyer, and both actors have graced one of the strongest and daring roles yet. The courtroom battle talks about concepts surrounding faith, identity, liberalism and policy and law - the Uniform Civil Code Act under Article 44. It highlights the uncompromising courage of a mother, whose fight for justice is not personal, but universal.

HAQ is set to release in theatres on 7th November 2025, directed by one of the most dynamic directors today in the industry Suparn S Varma (creator of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, The Family Man, Rana Naidu), and written by Reshu Nath. Strengthening the talent roster of HAQ are actors par excellence Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady.