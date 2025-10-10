Harman Baweja On Breaking The Good Guy Image For Jitendra Kumar & Choosing Arshad Warsi As A Cop In Bhagwat

Harman Baweja's production house, Baweja Studios, has built its identity around bold storytelling and compelling cinema. With the spotlight on narratives that push boundaries and explore complex human emotions, the studio seeks to give audiences stories to ponder over, packed in an experience to remember. Bhagwat: Chapter 1 - Raakshas is a perfect example of this vision - a thriller that tests morality, trust, and perception, brought to life by a cast chosen with precision.

Talking about the casting coup, Harman Baweja said, "Casting Jitendra Kumar was a risk well worth it. He has built such a strong connection with the audience through his positive and relatable characters that he is synonymous with his roles. You say Jeetu, and you instantly think of him as the good guy, navigating the mess someone else made. That's exactly why we wanted to surprise everyone and give them something completely unexpected to talk about. He's such a good actor that you believe whatever he plays - and in Bhagwat, he'll make you question that belief. Even in the teaser, you can see glimpses of that brilliance and unpredictability we knew he'd bring."

He continued, "And then there's Arshad Warsi, a powerhouse who brings grit, charm, and nuance to Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat. With Arshad leading the investigation and Jitendra flipping the good-guy image, we knew the dynamic between them would be electrifying. The chemistry, tension, and unpredictability they bring were central to the story we wanted to tell. What it takes for the law to prevail through Arshad's character is what makes the story so thrilling and compelling."

Directed by Akshay Shere and written by Bhavini Bheda and Sumit Saxena, Bhagwat: Chapter 1 - Raakshas stars Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, and Ayesha Kaduskar in a taut, atmospheric thriller that peels back the layers of morality, memory, and menace.