Harshvardhan Rane Reacts To Being Compared To Saiyaara's Ahaan Panday In Cutest Way Possible

Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is performing steadily at the box office despite mixed reviews, sparking comparisons with Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara. Discussions on social media highlight varying perspectives on both performances.

Harshhan Rane's recent film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has received mixed reviews but is maintaining a steady performance at the box office. Amidst this, Rane found himself in an unexpected comparison with Ahaan Panday from Saiyaara. A social media user drew parallels between Rane's character and Panday's Krish Kapoor, sparking a conversation online.

A fan praised Harshvardhan Rane's portrayal in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, describing it as sincere and deeply emotional. They compared it to Ahaan Panday's role in Saiyaara, labelling Krish Kapoor as a "womaniser." The post acknowledged both characters were well-crafted but felt Rane's role had more emotional depth.

Harshvardhan Rane's Response

In response to the comparison, Harshvardhan Rane commented, "Ma'am, aapki kismat mein bhi ek aisa ladka LIKHA hai (Ma'am, a guy like that is written in your destiny as well)." This comment quickly gained attention and sparked various reactions from fans.

The comments section soon filled with diverse opinions. One user expressed disbelief at comparing Krish Kapoor and Vikramaditya by stating, "You really put Krish Kapoor and Vikramaditya in the same line? Krish Kapoor is 10000000000x better." Another fan appreciated Rane's performance by saying, "Wes yes… this movie!! And act of him @harshvardhanrane."

Details About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat features Harshvardhan Rane alongside Sonam Bajwa. Shaad Randhawa plays a significant role in the romantic drama. The film also includes seasoned actors Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan, and Rajesh Khera in supporting roles. It delves into themes of passion, heartbreak, and the madness of love.

Insights on Saiyaara

Saiyaara marked Ahaan Panday's much-anticipated debut under Mohit Suri's direction. Released on July 18, 2025, it became a massive box office hit with earnings exceeding Rs 500 crore globally. The film not only became Mohit Suri's highest-grossing project but also established Ahaan Panday as one of Bollywood’s promising newcomers.

The buzz around these films highlights the contrasting styles of storytelling and acting that resonate differently with audiences. While both movies have their unique appeal, they showcase the diverse talent present in Bollywood today.