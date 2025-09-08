Haryanvi Sensation Masoom Sharma Is All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The buzz around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari just got louder! While the film's vibrant look and feel have already been trending across social media, there's now another reason for fans to be excited. Haryanvi music sensation Masoom Sharma has been roped in to lend his voice to the film's album, marking his much-awaited Bollywood debut.

At 33, Masoom Sharma has already carved his niche in the Haryanvi music world. Known for hit tracks like Jap Naam Bhole Ka and 2 Numbari Lofar, he enjoys a massive fan following for his high-energy singing style and folk-inspired beats. Over the years, his music has transcended regional boundaries, slowly establishing him as a name to watch out for in the larger Indian music industry.

Joining hands with Dharma Productions is no small feat. The banner has a history of delivering not only blockbuster films but also unforgettable music. With Shashank Khaitan at the helm and a festive release date locked, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is positioned as one of the year's most anticipated entertainers. And now, Sharma's entry into Bollywood adds another exciting layer to the project.

For Sharma, this move is nothing short of career-defining. Bollywood offers him a much wider stage, and his trademark earthy voice - steeped in folk traditions, could well strike a chord with mainstream audiences across India.

Sharma's involvement is expected to bring freshness to the soundtrack, infusing it with a distinct regional flavor that fans of Bollywood music don't get to hear often. His powerful voice may not only enhance the appeal of the album but also introduce him to a new audience nationwide. For Bollywood, this is yet another example of regional talent finding its way into mainstream cinema, bridging cultural spaces through music.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is described as a vibrant romantic family entertainer. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Backed by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Film, the movie is slated for release on October 2, 2025.

With Masoom Sharma stepping into Bollywood and Dharma's magic touch, all eyes are now on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a film that promises to be as musically rich as it is visually grand.