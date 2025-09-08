Heartbroken Vikram Bhatt Writes Emotional Note After Mother Varsha Bhatt’s Passing: She Was In Pain…

Varsha Bhatt, mother of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, passed away at the age of 85 after a long illness. Vikram reflects on his grief and gratitude for support during this time.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away on Saturday, September 6, at the age of 85 after a long illness. The exact cause of her death is not known. On Sunday, Vikram shared his first statement, expressing that his mother had been suffering for months and he now believes she is in a better place.

Varsha Bhatt's last rites were conducted in Versova, Mumbai, on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Close family members attended the ceremony. She was married to Pravin Bhatt, a renowned cinematographer known for films like Aashiqui and Agneepath.

Vikram Bhatt Reflects on Grief

On Sunday, Vikram Bhatt spoke about the cyclical nature of grief. He mentioned how it feels like an endless sob stuck in one's chest. "At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never-ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of its grasp on you," he said.

He further explained that over time, moments of relief appear as life's routine takes over. However, these moments are often followed by intensified grief. "And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before," Vikram added.

Upcoming Projects

Vikram Bhatt is preparing for the sequel to his 2011 film Haunted – 3D. The new movie is titled Haunted 3D: Ghosts of The Past. Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty will reprise his role from the original film.

Chetna Pande has been cast as the female lead in this sequel. In the first instalment, Pia Bajpayee played this role. The project marks another significant step in Vikram's filmmaking journey.

Vikram expressed gratitude towards those who supported him during this difficult time. "My gratitude to all who shared the pain with me," he stated. He acknowledged that while time may heal wounds, he is yet to reach that point.

"I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet," Vikram shared candidly about his emotional state.