Heer Express Release Date: Get Ready To Board, Bringing Emotions, Love And Drama On THIS Date

A film with chatpate emotions & rooted characters, Heer Express promises wholesome family drama and entertainment. The movie brings together a diverse cast starring debutant Divita Juneja, actor Pritt Kamani along with legendary actors Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

Heer Express follows the story of Heer, a young woman chasing her dreams while carrying the weight of a legacy. Rooted in emotion and laced with lighthearted charm, the film has been shot extensively across India and United Kingdom. The makers have dropped the entertaining trailer of the film which was appreciated for those desi vibes. The upbeat and romantic tracks of the movie has wooed audiences and still trending on all music charts.

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025.