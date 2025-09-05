Heer Express Release: Prit Kamani Opens Up On Working With Director Umesh Shukla, Calls Him "A Zen Master"

As Heer Express gears up for its much-awaited release, the film has been creating strong buzz with its heartwarming storyline and emotional connect. The latest romantic track Naa Tere Jaisa Yaar Mileya has only added to the anticipation, earning praise for its natural chemistry between Prit Kamani and debutant Divita Juneja. Along with Divita, fans are eager to see Prit shine onscreen with his versatility.

The film also marks the first collaboration of Prit with director Umesh Shukla. Speaking about the ace director, the actor shared, "Umesh sir is like a Zen master in sneakers. He'll give you a calm 'hmm' when you think you've nailed a scene and then somehow guide you to a version that's ten times better. He lets you play. That's rare. And very cool. He let me write my own rap, and dialogues too. He'd often say I chose you because you are good actor, this is your film now do your thing!"

A film with chatpate emotions & rooted characters, Heer Express promises wholesome family drama and entertainment. The movie brings together a diverse cast starring debutant Divita Juneja, actor Prit Kamani along with legendary actors Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025!