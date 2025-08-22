Heer Express Song: A Heartfelt Melody Celebrates Love; New track ‘Heer Main Vekhi’ Is Out Now

The family entertainer Heer Express has been buzzing for all the right reasons. The film has been building anticipation among audiences with its blend of family drama, dreams and the chaos of life. After the patriotic anthem 'I Love My India' made waves across the country, the makers have now released a romantic love song, 'Heer Main Vekhi'.

Featuring debutante Divita Juneja alongside Pritt Kamani, the song radiates fresh chemistry and youthful charm, making it the perfect ode to love and emotions. With soulful vocals by Jasbir Jassi, music by Jerry Singh and Sakaar Singh, and lyrics by Babu Singh Maan, this beautiful rendition is bound to make a place in people's playlists.

A film with chatpate emotions & rooted characters, Heer Express promises wholesome family drama and entertainment. The movie brings together a diverse cast starring debutant Divita Juneja, actor Pritt Kamani along with legendary actors Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

Talking about the song, Jasbir Jassi says, "Heer Main Vekhi is a song that is very close to my heart. As an artist, I always believe music should speak to the soul, and this track truly celebrates love in its purest form. Working with such a talented team of composers and lyricists has been a wonderful experience, and I feel blessed that my voice could bring this beautiful emotion to life. I sincerely hope that audiences connect with the song and carry it with them as a heartfelt memory from Heer Express."

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025!