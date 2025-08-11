Heer Express Song: 'I Love My India', The Patriotic Anthem Of The Year Is Out Now!

As the release draws closer, Heer Express continues to capture hearts! The trailer of this saaf-suthari parivaarik entertainer has already struck the right chord, winning love for its engaging storyline and blend of drama and emotions, building strong curiosity among audiences. The music has only amplified the excitement around the film. From Ve Ranjhana, a romantic ballad, to the foot-tapping wedding number Dore Dore, fans have been relishing the tunes from the film. Now ahead of Independence Day, the makers have released a heartwarming new track, 'I Love My India'.

Shot in the scenic locales of London, I Love My India is a celebration of love for the motherland, as Heer moves to London to navigate her unique journey. With vocals by the melodious Javed Ali and the ever-energetic Nikhita Gandhi, lyrics by Shloke Lal, and a catchy composition by hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi, this track is set to become a crowd favourite across playlists and promises to tug at your heartstrings.

Speaking about the song, Javed Ali shared, "Singing I Love My India was an absolute joy. It's not your traditional patriotic song, but one that still fills you with pride and makes you smile. There's a lightness to it, but also a deep sense of connection to our roots. What I loved most about the composition, it's vibrant, fun, and yet heartfelt. I could instantly imagine people across the globe humming this tune."

Nikhita Gandhi also shared, "What I loved most about I Love My India is how effortlessly it blends global sound with desi emotion. It has this infectious energy that just makes you want to dance and sing along. It's a song that celebrates identity and belonging, and working with Tanishk and Javed on this track was such a wonderful experience. We've truly created something special, and I can't wait for audiences to feel that same spark."

A film with chatpate emotions & rooted characters, Heer Express promises wholesome family drama and entertainment. The movie brings together a diverse cast starring debutant Divita Juneja, actor Pritt Kamani along with legendary actors Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla.

Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025!