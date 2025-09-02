Heer Express Song: Romantic Melody Track 'Naa Tere Jaisa Yaar Mileya' Is Out Now

Heer Express is emerging as one of the most awaited releases this season. With its emotional storyline of love, family, and drama, the film has managed to create an intrigue among audiences. After the dreamy and soulful Heer Main Vekhi tugged at heartstrings, the makers have now released their new song Naa Tere Jaisa Yaar Mileya, a breezy romantic track that promises to stay on repeat.

The song beautifully captures the effortless chemistry between the lead pair Divita Juneja and Prit Kamani, set against the stunning backdrop of London. Composed by the hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Shloke Lal, and sung soulfully by Altamash Faridi and Shreya Jain, this track celebrates love and companionship in the purest way.

Speaking about the song, Tanishk shared, "With Naa Tere Jaisa Yaar Mileya, I wanted to create a song that feels effortless yet timeless, something that instantly makes you smile and think of that special someone. Working with Altamash and Shreya brought a unique texture to the track, while Shloke's lyrics gave it that simple, honest emotion that connects straight to the heart. Seeing Divita and Prit bring it alive on-screen is like an icing on the cake."

A film with chatpate emotions & rooted characters, Heer Express promises wholesome family drama and entertainment. The movie brings together a diverse cast starring debutant Divita Juneja, actor Prit Kamani along with legendary actors Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025!