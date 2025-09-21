Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan Opens Up On Akshay-Paresh's Tiff; Says 'Some Bad Forces Were Pressurising Paresh'

Priyadarshan addresses concerns over Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3, revealing that filming will commence in February-March next year. The director emphasises a positive outlook, ensuring fans anticipate another comedic adventure with the original cast.

The third film in the beloved Hera Pheri series has been surrounded by controversy, leaving fans anxious about the return of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Paresh Rawal's unexpected departure from the project led to speculation about internal conflicts. However, director Priyadarshan has addressed these rumours, stating that neither he nor Akshay had any issues with Rawal. Instead, he blamed 'bad forces' for causing unnecessary turmoil.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan shared his thoughts on the situation: "I tell you very frankly, Paresh and I never had an issue. Even to the best of my knowledge, Akshay and Paresh also never had any issue. There are some other forces, bad forces, who were pressurising Paresh. He is someone who tends to get worried easily, but at the same time, our relationship has never been affected."

Director's Perspective on Controversy

Priyadarshan further explained that he prefers not to dwell on negativity: "I thought and even Akshay told me, that if it happens, let it happen; otherwise, let's forget it. If it happens in a very good way, that's great. But there are other bad forces which have created a lot of issues. It is not worth talking about them, so I won't." This statement highlights his desire to focus on positive outcomes rather than unresolved disputes.

Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 even prompted legal action from Akshay Kumar's production company. Rawal later clarified his reasons for leaving and returned his signing amount with interest. Fortunately, the situation was resolved amicably, allowing him to rejoin the project.

Resolution and Future Plans

In a recent conversation with News18, Rawal confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is set to begin filming next year. He stated: "It's a work in progress. We'll start shooting for the film in February-March next year." This news reassures fans eagerly awaiting another comedic adventure featuring Raju, Babu Bhaiya, and Shyam.

With all differences settled among the team members, anticipation builds for another entertaining instalment of one of Bollywood's most cherished franchises. The return of the original trio promises to deliver yet another round of laughter and fun for audiences.

The resolution of these issues marks a positive turn for Hera Pheri 3 as it moves forward into production. Fans can now look forward to enjoying more hilarious moments from their favourite characters when filming commences early next year.