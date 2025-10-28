Here’s What Emraan Hashmi Has To Say About Powerhouse Performer Yami Gautam In Haq. Check Out!

Yami Gautam is indeed the finest actress, consistently delivering impactful performances. Whether it's backing strong subjects or portraying powerful characters, she has always done full justice to her roles. Now, bringing yet another remarkable performance, the actress is set to arrive with her next film, Haq. Starring opposite Emraan Hashmi, Yami has received high praise from him for her performance, as he also shared his wonderful experience of working with her.

During the press conference of Haq, Emraan said, "And, coming to this lovely lady here, there is a mutual admiration society here. I had heard so much about her before working on thid film through basic things, like coming on time and knowing your line - is a rarity in our industry. Sometimes actors don't even turn up on sets. I think we had a fantastic time on set. It was so easy. She is so effortless as a performer and I said this in an early interview. The way she's performed in Bano's character. You know, there is a blend of an entertaining performance, an emotional performance and at the same time very real, and watchable... I think that's what she's done and I've learnt so much from her as an actor, so she's done a fine job in this film."

On the work front, Yami is set to make a comeback with an exciting slate of films. With five projects lined up, it will be interesting to see what she has to offer the audience. Additionally, she is also starring in the Shah Bano biopic, titled Haq, playing the titular role.