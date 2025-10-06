Here’s What Rajkummar Rao Has To Say About The National Award Speculation For Srikanth

With the National Awards recently announced, chatter online has already begun about who could be next in line. Among the names being widely discussed is Rajkummar Rao, whose performance in Srikanth has earned him immense praise. When asked by a journalist how he feels about the growing buzz that he might be the recipient of the next National Award, the actor responded with humility and gratitude.

"I also keep hearing that people feel that Srikanth should get all the big awards. A lot of my seniors, our legends today, called me after watching the film. When they said there are very few such performances in the world for a role like this, and that mine is one of them. I think that itself is an award for me," Rajkummar said.

Rao's moving portrayal of visually impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla has been hailed as one of the strongest performances of the year. With critical acclaim, love from fans, and validation from some of the biggest names in the industry, many believe Rajkummar could indeed be headed for one of the most prestigious honors of his career.