Here's How Aneet Padda Got Her Lead Role In Shakti Shalini; Amar Kaushil Spills The Beans

Aneet Padda has been cast as the lead in the upcoming horror comedy "Shakti Shalini," produced by Maddock Films. The film is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026. A promotional clip for "Shakti Shalini" was shown in cinemas alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's movie "Thamma." But how did Aneet land this role? Director Amar Kaushik shared insights into her casting.

Amar Kaushik Discusses Casting

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik explained how Aneet Padda was chosen for the role. He stated, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board." This decision highlights how Aneet's previous work influenced her selection.

Director's Role Still Uncertain

Although Aneet is confirmed as the lead, it's unclear who will direct "Shakti Shalini." When asked if he would take on this role, Amar mentioned, "We are still in discussion and haven't decided yet." This uncertainty leaves room for speculation about who might helm this project.

Release Plans for MHCU

Amar also hinted at the release strategy for Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). He revealed that "Shakti Shalini" might be the only film from MHCU to hit theatres next year. He said, "There might be just one film (from the universe in 2026). We feel that there should not be an overdose and we should not give too many films in a short period."

Future Projects in Horror Comedy Universe

Amar expressed his interest in directing another horror film within this universe. He previously directed "Stree," featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Amar shared his enthusiasm: "Yes, I really want to. It's my desire to make a horror film in this universe. Lekin public manegi kya? After all, ours is a horror comedy universe."

As anticipation builds for "Shakti Shalini," audiences are eager to see how Aneet Padda will perform in this new role. The film's release strategy aims to maintain audience interest without overwhelming them with too many releases at once.