Here's Looking At The Reasons, Why Vikrant Massey Deserves The National Award!

Vikrant Massey is indeed one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, who has always impressed the masses with his performances. Whatever the role may be, he always puts in his best and elevates every film he is a part of. After delivering an exceptional performance in 12th Fail, he went on to win the National Award for Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards, cementing his position as the best actor of our generation. Here are several reasons why Vikrant Massey truly deserves a National Award:

Gained immense popularity during his television days

Vikrant Massey has come a long way in the entertainment world. He ruled television screens with his impactful performances in Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer. During his TV career, he gained immense popularity and became a household name.

Stood out in every role



Every time Vikrant Massey appeared on screen, he made his presence felt with outstanding performances. From Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, to A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak, he has consistently showcased his ability to inhabit diverse characters with authenticity.



Delivered standout performances in the OTT space

Vikrant Massey also made a mark in the OTT world with his brilliant performances. Be it Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Haseen Dilruba, or Sector 36, he earned immense love and appreciation for his versatility and acting depth.

Showcased his intensity as a serial killer in Sector 36



Vikrant Massey proved his versatility yet again in Sector 36, where he portrayed a chilling serial killer. Audiences and critics alike noted his ability to deliver all kinds of role from intense and multi-layered to charming.



With 12th Fail, he cemented his position as a rare gem

In 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey stunned everyone with his deeply moving portrayal of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. He imbibed the character with authenticity, delivering an exceptional performance that earned him the National Award for Best Actor.

Soon to portray Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his biopic

Vikrant Massey's upcoming line-up is equally exciting, as he is set to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his biopic. Given his proven ability to adapt to varied roles, audiences eagerly await his performance in this challenging role.

From TV to National Award - years of persistence and passion

Throughout his journey, Vikrant Massey has exemplified persistence and passion, proving himself as a truly versatile actor. From television to OTT and big screen, he has consistently shined with his craft. His journey from a TV star to a National Award-winning actor stands as an inspiring story of hard work and dedication.

Ultimately, Vikrant Massey's journey is a powerful testament to his unwavering dedication and remarkable talent. His National Award for 12th Fail is not just a recognition of that one exceptional performance, but a culmination of years of hard work, a shining example of why he is celebrated as the best actor of our generation.