Hira Warina’s Heartfelt Fangirl Tribute To Rajinikanth On His 50-Years Of Thalaivar

Bollywood actress Hira Warina has always been vocal about her admiration for legendary stars, and on the special occasion of superstar Rajinikanth completing 50 glorious years in cinema, she shared a heartfelt note dedicated to him.

In her post, Hira Warina wrote, "I am that fangirl who always sits on the edge of her seat every time you make an entry, Thalaivar. @Rajinikanth, celebrating you now and forever. #50YearsOfThalaivar." Her words reflected the excitement, admiration, and sheer joy of a true cinema lover, and fans couldn't help but relate to her emotions for the iconic actor whose style, charm, and presence have mesmerised audiences for decades.

Hira Warina, who was earlier known as Warina Hussain, recently made headlines after revealing that she changed her name for numerological reasons. The actress said the change was a personal decision that marked a new phase in her life, both personally and professionally.

For the unversed, Hira made her Bollywood debut in Loveyatri alongside Aayush Sharma. She has also been part of the popular Salman Khan song Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3, further adding to her growing list of achievements in the entertainment industry.