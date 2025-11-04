Kaushik Guddu Drop ‘Deewaniyat Title Track – Composers’ Version’ After Fans Flood Them With Requests

After the Deewaniyat title track's hook went viral across social media, music composer duo Kaushik Guddu have released a special surprise for their fans - the Composers' Version of the song that has taken the internet by storm.

The original track struck an emotional chord with listeners, with its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics becoming an instant fan favourite. The song has already crossed more than 127 million views on YouTube, with its hook creating waves across platforms and inspiring countless fan reels and covers.

Seeing the love pour in from every corner, the composers decided to revisit the track in their own way - this time with a more personal, soulful touch.

Speaking about the release, Kaushik and Guddu shared, "We are absolutely overwhelmed with the kind of love 'Deewaniyat' has received. It's always special when a song connects with people, but this one felt different. Every day we woke up to hundreds of messages, tags, and requests asking us to release our own version. That kind of emotion from listeners is the biggest reward for any artist. We poured our hearts into this rendition - it's not just a version, it's our way of reliving the journey of how 'Deewaniyat' was born. We wanted to give something back to the people who made the song so special."

With the Deewaniyat Title Track - Composers' Version, the duo once again bring their signature magic to life, offering fans a new way to experience the song's depth and emotion.

Over the years, Kaushik-Guddu have delivered numerous hit tracks that have resonated with audiences, including Dil from Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Mere Yaara from Sooryavanshi. Their knack for blending heartfelt emotion with memorable melodies continues to make them one of the most promising composer duos in the industry today.