Homebound First Review: Ishaan-Janhvi Starrer Is A Cinematic Gem With Soul-Stirring Emotions In Every Frame

Homebound First Review: Janhvi Kapoor has been on a roll this year and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva, who was last seen in Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is now gearing up for her second release of the year. We are talking about Homebound which is a drama film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, Homebound also features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead along with Reem Shaikh, Shalini Vatsa, Vijay Vikram Singh etc. Interestingly, Homebound has been one of the much talked about releases of the year and marks Janhvi's second collaboration with Ishaan post her debut release Dhadak.

To note, Homebound revolves around two childhood friends who are in a quest to clear the national police exam. Interestingly, Ishaan and Vishal's camaraderie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. For the uninitiated, Homebound was premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section and received a phenomenal response. In fact, it was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards. As Homebound is set to hit the screens on September 26, here's the first review of the movie

Homebound First Review

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi has been all praises for Neeraj Ghaywan directorial and said that he has delivered 'an absolute masterclass'. He wrote, "What makes Homebound special is how Ghaywan packs raw, soul-stirring emotions into every frame". Gadhvi further called Ishaan Khatter's performance 'subtle and layered' while Vishal Jethwa was called 'raw, combustible with unforgettable intensity'. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Kuldeep Gadhvi emphasised, "Grounded, emotionally authoritative, the film's moral center. Technically the film is top notch". He gave Homebound a 5 star rating and further asserted, "Homebound is a cinematic gem, a masterclass in storytelling that everyone must watch".

Meanwhile, talking about Homebound, Ishaan Khatter stated that Homebound has sharpened his social awareness. "For me, I think the biggest change has been social awareness because I feel it's not enough just to have good intentions. If you are part of the society and you are privileged enough to influence people, then it is your responsibility to be socially aware. I've learned so much from Neeraj bhai. He could use his medium for entertainment but he doesn't," he added.