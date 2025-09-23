Homebound Premiere: Janhvi Kapoor Wears Mom Sridevi’s Saree, Fans Get Emotional Remembering The Icon (VIDEO)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a saree belonging to her late mother, Sridevi, at the Homebound screening. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear in the film Homebound, which will be released on 26 September 2025. Recently, a special screening was held where Janhvi captivated everyone by wearing a saree that belonged to her late mother, Sridevi. This navy blue and golden embroidered saree was previously worn by Sridevi at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception.

Fans were moved by Janhvi's choice of attire, with many expressing their emotions online. One user commented, "Shri Devi ji ki yaad aa gayi (sic)." Another noted, "It's Sridevi's outfit. Sridevi wore it at Virushka reception (sic)." A third admirer added, "This is Sridevi's Saree, She wore with grace ❤️ Cuties (sic)." The emotional connection resonated deeply with fans.

Homebound: India's Entry to Oscars

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2026. Ghaywan expressed his gratitude for this honour, stating, "I'm deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share."

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Johar shared his excitement about the selection, saying, "We are deeply honoured and humbled that HOMEBOUND has been selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan's labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world." The film also features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in leading roles.

Ghaywan further elaborated on the significance of representing India on such a prestigious platform. He said it was both humbling and a matter of pride to bring Indian stories to a global audience through cinema. This opportunity allows them to showcase their culture and narratives on one of the world's biggest stages.

The anticipation surrounding Homebound continues to grow as its release date approaches. With its heartfelt storytelling and strong performances, it promises to leave an impact both domestically and internationally. Fans eagerly await its debut and hope for its success at the Oscars.