Homebound X Review: Is Ishaan, Vishal & Janhvi's Oscar Pick A Must-Watch Or Meh? Here's What Twitterati Think

Homebound Twitter (X) Review: After making waves on the international film festival circuit, Homebound - directed by the acclaimed Neeraj Ghaywan - finally lands in Indian cinemas today (September 26). Touted as one of the most powerful Hindi films of the year, this rural-set social drama has already earned the prestigious title of India's official entry to the Oscars 2026. Backed by a stellar cast featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound dives deep into the unspoken - and often uncomfortable - truths of Indian society. Set against the backdrop of rural India, the film boldly confronts the caste and religious structures that continue to shape lives, identities, and destinies.

Homebound OTT Streaming Platform Updates

Neeraj Ghaywan, best known for his critically acclaimed debut Masaan, returns with yet another poignant narrative - this time unraveling themes of discrimination, privilege, and systemic oppression. Produced by Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, Homebound features Ishaan Khatter as 'Mohammed Shoaib Ali', Vishal Jethwa as 'Chandan Kumar' and Janhvi Kapoor as a Dalit girl named 'Sudha Bharti'.

Set in the heart of rural North India, Homebound follows the emotional journey of two childhood friends, Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), who share a powerful dream - to become police officers and earn the respect society has long denied them. As they inch closer to their goal, cracks begin to form in their bond, as ambition, societal pressures, and personal struggles threaten to pull them apart. Caught between loyalty and survival, their friendship faces its toughest test.

As shared on the official posters, Netflix has bought the post-theatrical digital streaming rights for Homebound. That means the film will have its OTT release on the said streaming app after its theatrical run. To note, Homebound's Netflix release date is yet to be announced.

Homebound Twitter (X) Review & Rating: Worth Watching In Cinemas?

Homebound is now out in cinemas across India - and early reactions are overwhelmingly positive! Audiences and critics alike are taking to Twitter, calling it a powerful, thought-provoking film with standout performances and deeply emotional storytelling.

Taking to Twitter (now 'X'), movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave this film 4.5 stars and called it 'BRILLIANT' and 'unmissable'.

He tweeted, "#OneWordReview...

#Homebound: BRILLIANT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️

#NeerajGhaywan - the acclaimed director of #Masaan - delivers yet another gem with #Homebound... A powerful story, told with heart, that leaves an unforgettable impression. #HomeboundReview

#Homebound is #India's official entry for the #Oscars2026... A deserving choice that merits global recognition.

What works hugely in its favour is the razor-sharp writing... Every twist catches you off guard, every conflict feels organic, and the emotional undercurrents leave a lump in your throat... The balance between high-voltage drama and tender, vulnerable moments is exquisite.

#NeerajGhaywan deserves brownie points... He extracts flawless performances, keeps the narrative edgy, and ensures the tension never dips... Cinematography, background score, and editing - the craft is at par with the best.

#IshaanKhatter delivers his career-best act... His intensity, vulnerability, and emotional outbursts are extraordinary... A performance that merits the highest praise.

#VishalJethwa is terrific... A bundle of raw energy and controlled aggression, he brings unpredictability to every frame... Simply outstanding.

#JanhviKapoor surprises in a deglam avatar... A restrained, heartfelt act that showcases her range as an actor.

The supporting cast - each one of them - is top-notch.

Final word: #Homebound is unmissable!"

At its core, Homebound is a reminder of the harsh truths we often ignore - and a story that urgently needs to be told.