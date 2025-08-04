Hrithik Roshan And Arjun Rampal Applaud Powerful New Poster Of 120 Bahadur Starring Farhan Akhtar!

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios unveiled a powerful new poster for 120 Bahadur, featuring Farhan Akhtar as the legendary Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. The poster has been receiving immense love from all corners, setting the tone for what is shaping up to be one of the most impactful war dramas in recent times. Adding to the wave of appreciation, Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Rampal have now joined in to praise the striking visual.

As the new poster of 120 Bahadur dropped, it indeed left everyone talking about it, while rising the excitement. While the comment section was flooded with excitement and praises, Hrithik Roshan also commented -

"Lookin good ! ! 🔥👏"

Further to this, Arjun Rampal also commented,

"Super🙌"

120 Bahadur is based on the incredible true story of the 120 Indian soldiers who held their ground during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, one of the bravest last stands in Indian military history.

With this new poster drop, the countdown begins. The teaser packed with emotion, spectacle, and soul ~ drops in just 1 day.

And at the heart of it all : one unwavering line echoes through the film: "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge."

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production. Releasing in cinemas on 21st November 2025!