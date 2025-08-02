Hrithik Roshan Lip-Syncs to Shashwat Singh’s Voice in War 2’s First Romantic Track

The makers of War 2-Yash Raj Films and director Ayan Mukerji-have unveiled the film's first song, a beautifully composed romantic track titled "Oopiri Ooyalaga" in Telugu and "Ulagena Uruveduthaay" in Tamil. The track features the sizzling on-screen chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani and is already generating massive buzz across platforms.

Sung by Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, with music composed by Pritam, the song is an evocative blend of sensuality and elegance, marking it as the first romantic number from the film. Shashwat's rich and expressive vocals bring depth to both language versions, once again showcasing his versatility as a multilingual playback singer.

Following his recent hit Zamaana Lage from Metro In Dino, this collaboration marks yet another successful team-up between Shashwat Singh and composer Pritam. Adding to the excitement, the song features none other than Hrithik Roshan lip-syncing to Shashwat's voice-a milestone moment for the singer.

This is the second time Shashwat has sung for Hrithik Roshan, the first being the memorable Sarsariya from Mohenjo Daro. Speaking about the experience, Shashwat shared: "Lending my voice to the Tamil and Telugu versions of Aavan Javan was a thrilling experience. It pushed me out of my comfort zone, both linguistically and musically, and that challenge made it incredibly fulfilling. I'm grateful to be part of something that resonates across languages."

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR, and is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. The film is set to release on 14th August in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.