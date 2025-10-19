Huma Makes 1st Public Appearance With Rachit Amid Engagement Rumours; Walk Hand In Hand At Thamma Screening

Huma Qureshi's recent appearance with Rachit Singh at the Thamma screening has reignited engagement rumours. The couple's coordinated outfits and social media posts have attracted significant attention, although Huma has not confirmed the speculation.



Huma Qureshi recently made headlines with her appearance at the Thamma screening in Mumbai. Accompanying her was Rachit Singh, her rumoured fiancé, marking their first public outing together. The couple's presence at the event has reignited engagement rumours that began last month. Their coordinated outfits and hand-in-hand walk on the red carpet caught the attention of fans and paparazzi alike.

Engagement Speculations

Speculation about Huma and Rachit's engagement started in September after they had reportedly been dating for over a year. Singer Akasa Singh added fuel to the fire by sharing a photo with them, captioned with congratulations. Despite this, Huma has not confirmed any engagement news. Instead, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram from South Korea, urging everyone to "calm down."

Public Appearances Together

Rachit Singh, known for his work as an acting coach, has been seen supporting Huma at various events. He accompanied her to the Bayaan premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. Additionally, he was present at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding in June 2024, further fuelling relationship rumours.

Before her relationship with Rachit, Huma was involved with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. They ended their long-term relationship amicably in 2022. Mudassar had directed Huma in the film Double XL.

Upcoming Projects

Huma is set to appear in Delhi Crime Season 3 as Meena, also known as Badi Didi. She described this role as both challenging and transformative due to its complexity. "Playing a negative role like Meena was powerful yet unsettling," she said. The series will premiere on November 13, 2025.

The Thamma screening appearance has left fans speculating about whether marriage is on the horizon for Huma and Rachit. Their chemistry and comfort together have become a talking point among fans and media alike.