Huma Qureshi Gets Engaged To Longterm Boyfriend Rachit Singh? Actress' BFF's Post Sparks Buzz

Huma Qureshi is engaged to Rachit Singh, her acting coach, amidst the excitement of her film 'Bayaan' premiering at TIFF 2025. With a successful career, she balances personal joy and professional commitments.

Huma Qureshi is currently in the spotlight, not just for her film "Bayaan" premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, but also for personal reasons. A source has disclosed that Huma is engaged to Rachit Singh, her long-time rumoured boyfriend and acting coach. The proposal was intimate and took place in the US, though they haven't announced it publicly yet.

The buzz around Huma's relationship with Rachit began when singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with them. Her caption, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night," sparked widespread speculation. This post quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh is well-known in the entertainment industry. He has trained stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. His acting debut was in the series "Karmma Calling." His connection with Huma has been noticeable for some time now. They were seen together at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's party for Ed Sheeran in March 2024.

Before her relationship with Rachit, Huma dated director Mudassar Aziz until 2022. Their breakup paved the way for her current romance. Despite all this personal attention, Huma remains dedicated to her career and continues to focus on her work in cinema.

Balancing Personal Life and Career

Huma's professional life is thriving alongside her personal developments. Discussing "Bayaan" at TIFF, she expressed excitement about its potential as an India-centric story with a global reach. She stated: "I see it as a film that I vibed with... I've always been interested in a global career, one that takes Indian stories to the world."

The couple's public appearances have further fueled engagement rumours. They attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding together, both dressed in pink. Their chemistry was evident, prompting fans to investigate who Rachit was.

Recently, they were seen celebrating Rachit's birthday together, adding more fuel to engagement speculations. The couple seems comfortable being seen together publicly, which only adds to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.

Huma's journey from a long-term relationship with Mudassar Aziz to finding love again with Rachit Singh highlights her ability to balance personal happiness with professional success. Her commitment to sharing Indian stories globally remains strong as she navigates these exciting times.