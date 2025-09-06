Huma Qureshi Goes Global With Bayaan World Premiere At TIFF

Actor Huma Qureshi has always had an international presence with acclaimed projects like Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and Gurinder Chadha's Viceroy's House (Partition: 1947), both of which travelled across film festivals worldwide. Now, she takes Indian cinema to the global stage once again with Bayaan . Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is the only Indian film selected in the Discovery section at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, where it will also have its world premiere. The film is also headed to the Busan International Film Festival, marking a significant moment for independent Indian storytelling.

A gritty police thriller, Bayaan sees Huma play a woman caught in the crossfire of power, religion and a system designed to silence her. Adding another feather to her cap, she also serves as the executive producer, reinforcing her long-standing commitment to supporting stories that push boundaries.

Over the years, Huma has built a reputation for consistently backing indie cinema and projects that didn't come with industry privilege. Alongside these festival outings, she also has a strong lineup of mainstream and digital releases with Jolly LLB 3, Delhi Crime Season 3, Maharani, and Toxic.

As she makes her way to TIFF, her first look from the opening night is here, once again proving how she blends substance with style. With Bayaan, Huma Qureshi is not only showcasing her range as an actor and producer, but also taking Indian cinema global in the truest sense.