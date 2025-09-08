Huma Qureshi's Bayaan Premieres At TIFF 2025; Actress Calls It 'Power Of Story Telling'

Huma Qureshi's film Bayaan, directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, premieres at TIFF 2025, highlighting Indian cinema's reach. The police thriller underscores her dedication to impactful storytelling as she takes on the role of executive producer.

Huma Qureshi, known for her roles in international films like Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and Gurinder Chadha's Viceroy's House (Partition: 1947), is once again making waves globally. Her latest project, Bayaan, directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, is the sole Indian film featured in the Discovery section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025. The film will have its world premiere there before heading to the Busan International Film Festival.

Bayaan is a gripping police thriller where Huma portrays a woman entangled in a web of power, religion, and a system that seeks to silence her. This role not only highlights her acting prowess but also her dedication to telling bold and authentic stories. Additionally, she takes on the role of executive producer for the film, further showcasing her commitment to impactful storytelling.

Huma's Red Carpet Moment

At TIFF, Huma graced the red carpet in an exquisite Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. Her appearance was a testament to her ability to merge style with substance while representing Indian cinema on an international platform. Her choice of attire symbolised carrying a piece of home with her, embodying heritage and celebration.

Reflecting on this significant moment, Huma shared: "It was one of those rare moments where everything slows down just enough to feel it all. Wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on the red carpet tonight felt like carrying a piece of home with me. Every thread, every detail held the weight of heritage, celebration, and a quiet kind of power."

The Power of Storytelling

Huma expressed gratitude for being part of Bayaan and emphasised the importance of storytelling and cinema. She stated: "I felt honoured to stand here, representing a story that began so far from this carpet, so far from this global platform and yet found its way here. This is the power of storytelling. Of cinema."

The film's journey from India to such prestigious festivals marks a pivotal moment for independent Indian cinema. It underscores how compelling narratives can transcend borders and resonate with audiences worldwide.

As Bayaan prepares for its debut at TIFF and subsequent screening at Busan International Film Festival, it highlights Huma's growing influence in global cinema. Her involvement as both an actor and executive producer demonstrates her multifaceted talent and dedication to bringing diverse stories to life.

This achievement not only elevates Huma's career but also shines a spotlight on Indian storytelling on an international stage. Through Bayaan, she continues to champion narratives that challenge conventions and offer fresh perspectives.