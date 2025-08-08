Huma Qureshi's Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested - Here's What Happened

Asif Qureshi, cousin of actress Huma Qureshi, was fatally attacked in Delhi over a parking dispute. The police are investigating the incident as community concerns grow about violence stemming from minor issues.

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, was killed following a dispute over parking. The altercation occurred around 11 pm on Thursday at Jangpura Bhogal Lane. Asif was attacked with sharp weapons after an argument with some men about a two-wheeler parked in front of his house.

Asif's wife, Sainaz Qureshi, reported that the conflict began when Asif returned home from work and found a neighbour's vehicle blocking the main entrance. When he requested its removal, the situation escalated. Instead of complying, the neighbours allegedly started abusing him and then launched a violent attack.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspects involved in this brutal attack. The accused have been evading capture since the incident took place. Authorities are conducting further investigations to gather more details about the case.

Asif was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital after the attack but succumbed to his injuries. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His family has expressed their grief and anger over what they describe as an unnecessary loss over a minor issue.

Previous Altercations

Sainaz also mentioned that this wasn't the first time such an argument had occurred between Asif and the neighbours regarding parking issues. She alleged that there had been previous confrontations over similar matters, indicating ongoing tension between them.

The family is demanding justice for Asif's untimely death, urging authorities to take swift action against those responsible. The community is shocked by this incident, highlighting concerns over escalating violence stemming from trivial disputes.

This unfortunate event underscores the need for peaceful conflict resolution and highlights how minor disagreements can lead to devastating consequences if not addressed appropriately.