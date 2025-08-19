“I Did Parineeta Only For Vidya Balan,” Says Rekha At 20-Year Celebration

Over two decades, Vidya Balan has redefined what it means to be a leading lady in Indian cinema. From the grace of Parineeta (2005) to the raw power of The Dirty Picture, the suspense of Kahaani, the warmth of Tumhari Sulu, and the brilliance of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya has shattered stereotypes and proved that women-led films can be both critically and commercially successful.

Last evening, the cast and crew of Parineeta including Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, and Swanand Kirkire gathered to celebrate 20 years of the film. The highlight of the night came when Rekha recalled why she chose to be part of the film.

"I asked Vidhu Vinod Chopra who was playing the lead," Rekha shared. "He said, 'Saif, Sanjay, and Vidya.' I said, 'Who is this Vidya?' He sent me some footage, and after watching it, I called Farzana ji and said, 'We are doing this film.' I couldn't take my eyes off her. Such an unconventional beauty and her approach towards the graph, Vidya was there already before she was born. She was Pareenita. For me Parineeta was Vidya Balan."

She added, "I didn't even know that Parineeta had been made before. For me, Parineeta will always and only be Vidya Balan"

Rekha spoke of a bond that went beyond cinema. "Everyone gained success, she became a star, but I gained a daughter. During the shoot of 'Kaisi Paheli,' she sat quietly, watching every move. After the song, she came to my vanity van, held my hand, kissed it, and said, 'I've learned so much from you.' Today, I must say I've learned as much watching her."

This June marked Vidya Balan's 20th year in films two decades of fearless performances and unwavering grace. Rekha's words are more than praise; they're a testament to Vidya's enduring magic an actress who has become a legend while remaining the humble learner she was on day one.