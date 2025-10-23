“I Have Been Shooting for Almost 100 Days Back-to-Back” Bhuvan Bam On His Current Schedule

Bhuvan Bam has been steadily expanding his footprint as an actor, taking on a variety of roles and projects that showcase his range and dedication. Over the past few weeks, he's been involved in multiple shoots, balancing demanding schedules.

Reflecting on his packed calendar, Bhuvan shared, "Yes, my schedule has been quite busy. I have been shooting nonstop for almost 100 days, days back-to-back, covering all sorts of commitments. I still have 15-20 days left from my shoot schedule to cover." His words highlight the commitment that drives his journey as a performer.

Currently filming in Mumbai, Bhuvan revealed that his schedule will soon take him to Madhya Pradesh for another leg of shooting. "In the coming days, I will be travelling to Madhya Pradesh for some part of the shoot. Can't wait for my work to come to your screens," he said, hinting at exciting projects in the pipeline. A source added there are also talks that portions of Dhindora 2 may be filmed in the state.

Adding to the buzz, Karan Johar recently revealed that Bhuvan will be playing the lead in Dharma Productions' next project, marking a major milestone in his acting journey. Alongside that, he's also collaborating with The Revolutionaries on a special project further expanding his creative footprint across genres and formats.