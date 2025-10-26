Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up About Taking Bollywood Lightly, Says He Entered Industry With A ‘Ho Jayega’ Attitude

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares insights on his first year in Bollywood, recognising early career challenges and the importance of family support as he prepares for his upcoming film.

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan is reflecting on his initial year in Bollywood with a candid perspective. After two consecutive OTT releases that didn't perform well, he acknowledges that he may have entered the film industry prematurely. In an interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim expressed that while he didn't take his acting career lightly, he now realises he could have been more patient.

Ibrahim's debut film, Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam and released on Netflix, featured actors like Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty. Despite the star-studded cast, the film failed to impress critics and received only a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. His second film, Sarzameen, released four months later, also faced similar criticism despite having a strong ensemble cast including Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Family Influence and Future Plans

The 23-year-old actor comes from a prominent family; his father is Saif Ali Khan and his mother is Amrita Singh. He is also the grandson of Sharmila Tagore. This lineage serves as both motivation and grounding for him. "I usually always have self-doubt," Ibrahim shared. "Whenever I feel unsure, all this (lineage) is a reminder of who's at home."

Despite the setbacks in his early career, Ibrahim remains determined to succeed in Bollywood. He will next appear in Diler, a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh alongside Sreeleela. The film focuses on a marathon runner and is scheduled for release in 2026.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Ibrahim admits that at 21 years old when he began shooting for Nadaaniyan, he might have underestimated the scale of what was to come. "I was working very hard—like I'm still working hard on my speech issue," he said. However, seeing others start their careers at an older age made him realise he could have been more mindful.

Ibrahim's stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan also plays a significant role in his life. Her presence in the family adds to the pressure but also serves as inspiration for him to excel in his career. "You're Saif Ali Khan's kid," he noted as part of his internal dialogue when facing challenges.

His upcoming project Diler offers him another chance to prove himself in the industry. With lessons learned from past experiences and support from his family, Ibrahim is hopeful about making a mark with this new venture.

In conclusion, Ibrahim Ali Khan's journey highlights both challenges and opportunities faced by newcomers in Bollywood. With determination and support from his family background, he aims to navigate these hurdles successfully while learning valuable lessons along the way.