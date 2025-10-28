Ibrahim Ali Khan Reflects On Being Constantly Compared To His Father, Saif Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is well aware that comparisons with his father, Saif Ali Khan, are inevitable. For years, he's been told how strikingly similar he looks to the Bollywood star, a compliment that has also quietly shaped his own sense of self.

"For years, I've been told I look just like my father. 'Oh my god, you're just like him, you're just like him, you're just like him. Oh my god, you're just like Saif.' When you're constantly fed something like that, that becomes a standard for you. You want to be more and more like him," Ibrahim admitted in a recent interview.

Saif's career, marked by versatility and evolution, is indeed a tough act to follow. From Omkara (2006) and Being Cyrus to Love Aaj Kal, Kurbaan, Aarakshan, and his career-defining turn in Sacred Games, Saif has steadily transformed from the quintessential chocolate boy to one of the most refined performers in Indian cinema. His journey of reinvention and artistic growth has also made him a cultural symbol of sophistication and effortless charm.

Ibrahim, while deeply admiring his father, sees Saif's trajectory as both inspiration and reassurance. "I think my dad is an amazing actor. What I really like about him is that there were a lot of people that doubted him in the beginning. He took quite a few films to find his feet and become the versatile performer he is now," he shared.

Ibrahim is now gearing up for his big-screen debut with Diler. With his father's journey as both a roadmap and a reminder, Ibrahim seems ready to write a story that's distinctly his own.