IFFM 2025 | Jaideep Ahlawat Reflects On His Role After Best Actor Win: Hathiram Chaudhary's Journey Has…

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has been awarded the Best Actor - Web Series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. His role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2 earned him this accolade. The announcement was made during a prestigious event in Melbourne, further cementing his reputation as a leading figure in Indian cinema.

Ahlawat's performance in the second season of Paatal Lok received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. He expanded on his character's journey from the first season, portraying a more introspective and determined Hathiram Chaudhary. His portrayal captured a raw vulnerability and quiet strength, making him central to the show's success.

Recognition on an International Stage

This victory at IFFM is part of a series of accolades for Ahlawat, who has already gained national recognition for his role. The international platform of IFFM highlights the best of Indian talent globally, making this win particularly significant. It celebrates the excellence of Indian content and its impact worldwide.

Reflecting on his achievement, Jaideep expressed gratitude: "This award is truly overwhelming. To be recognized on an international platform like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an honor I will cherish forever. Hathiram Chaudhary's journey has been an extraordinary one, and this award belongs to the entire team who poured their heart and soul into making Paatal Lok what it is today. I'm deeply grateful to the jury and, most importantly, to the audience for their love and support. This is for all of you."

Upcoming Ventures

Looking ahead, Ahlawat has several projects lined up including 'Family Man Season 3,' 'Ikkis,' 'King,' and 'Hisaab.' These upcoming ventures are highly anticipated by fans eager to see more of his compelling performances.

The recognition at IFFM marks a high point in Ahlawat's career, showcasing his talent on an international stage. His portrayal in Paatal Lok Season 2 not only captivated audiences but also highlighted his ability to bring depth and nuance to complex characters.