Ikk Kudi New Release Date | Shehnaaz Gill Delays Film As Punjab Battles Severe Floods: Our Responsibility...

Shehnaaz Gill's debut production, Ikk Kudi, will now premiere on October 31, 2025, due to severe flooding in Punjab. The film tackles women's marriage struggles and highlights community support during crises.

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is venturing into production with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi. Originally set for a September 19 release, the film's premiere has been delayed. The decision came in light of severe flooding in Punjab, prompting Shehnaaz to announce a new release date of October 31.

Ikk Kudi's Storyline and Cast

Ikk Kudi explores the lives of two girls from different generations and their struggles with marriage. The film features Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, and Udaybir Sandhu in significant roles. This project is a collaboration between Kaushal Joshi's Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Productions, and Amarjit Singh Saron's Amor Film Presents.

Shehnaaz shared her thoughts on social media regarding the postponement. "The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025. Due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab, we feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times."

Support for Punjab Amidst Floods

The Ikk Kudi team is actively engaging with NGOs to provide aid during this crisis. They expressed their commitment by stating, "The Ikk Kudi movie team is in touch with various NGOs and, with God's grace, will do our best to support Punjab. We stand with Punjab." This gesture highlights their dedication to supporting affected communities.

Announced last November, Ikk Kudi marks Shehnaaz's debut as a producer. The film aims to resonate with audiences through its compelling narrative about societal challenges faced by women. Despite the delay, anticipation remains high for its eventual release.

The decision to postpone reflects a sense of solidarity with those impacted by the floods. By prioritising community welfare over commercial interests, Shehnaaz and her team demonstrate empathy and responsibility towards their audience.