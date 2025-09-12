"In Heer Express, Audiences Will See A Very Different Side Of Ashutosh Rana”, Shares Director Umesh Shukla!

The buzz around Heer Express has been steadily growing ever since its first look, and with just few days left for the release, people are eagerly waiting to watch this saaf-suthari parivarik film. Taking the excitement higher is the presence of veteran actor Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. Known for his versatility and powerful roles, he plays the character of a rooted mentor who guides Heer in her journey to fulfill her dreams in the UK.

The movie also marks the first collaboration between director Umesh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Speaking about the experience, Umesh Shukla shared, "It is my great fortune to work with Ashutosh Rana ji. He is a very talented artist and a versatile actor. Whenever he appears in a film, his presence and aura are admirable on their own. The way he shapes the graph of his character is truly remarkable. He is also a theater actor, which I appreciate a lot since I, too, come from a theater background. His preparation is meticulous, and his command over language is equally admirable."

He further added, "Whenever he fine-tunes his language, it feels good to listen to it. The way he delivers his dialogues is exceptional, as we've seen in all his past films. But in this film, audiences will witness a very different side of Ashutosh Rana."

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025!