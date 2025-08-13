Independence Day 2025: 10 Patriotic Movies To Watch On Netflix, Prime, Zee5 & More

Independence Day 2025: Independence Day 2025 is here, and with the long weekend in full swing, many are taking a well-deserved break to relax and spend quality time with their loved ones. What better way to celebrate the spirit of freedom than by indulging in some powerful, patriotic cinema? Whether you're in the mood for inspiring true stories, action-packed dramas, or emotional tributes to the nation's heroes, these films will reignite your love for the country and make your weekend watchlist one to remember.

Independence Day 2025: 10 Patriotic Movies To Watch

Chak De! India

Released in 2007, Chak De India is a gripping sports drama starring Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women's team to victory. With powerful performances and a patriotic pulse, the film is a must-watch and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rang De Basanti

Released on January 26, 2006, Rang De Basanti is a powerful drama where a group of college friends, led by Aamir Khan, awaken to patriotism after reenacting freedom fighters for a documentary. A blend of history and rebellion, the film is streaming now on Netflix.

Lagaan

Released on June 15, 2001, Lagaan is an epic sports drama starring Aamir Khan as a villager who challenges British rulers to a high-stakes cricket match to escape oppressive taxes. Set during the colonial era, the film blends patriotism, resilience, and underdog spirit. You can stream Lagaan on Netflix.

Border

Released on June 13, 1997, Border is a war epic based on the real-life Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Featuring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna, the film pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Border is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Kesari

Released on March 21, 2019, Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh and tells the story of the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. A gripping tale of courage and sacrifice, the film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Released on June 7, 2002, The Legend of Bhagat Singh stars Ajay Devgn in a powerful portrayal of the iconic freedom fighter who inspired a nation with his courage and ideology. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film traces Bhagat Singh's journey from rebellion to martyrdom. It is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Raazi

Released on May 11, 2018, Raazi stars Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 war. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a gripping tale of patriotism, sacrifice, and courage. Raazi is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Uri

Released on January 11, 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal as an Indian Army officer leading a covert mission in retaliation for a terrorist attack. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a thrilling tribute to patriotism and bravery. Uri is available to stream on Netflix.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Released on January 25, 2019, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi stars Kangana Ranaut as the fearless Rani Lakshmibai, who leads her kingdom against British colonial forces. Directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film is a powerful ode to bravery and patriotism. It's available to stream on Netflix.

Article 370

Released on May 8, 2019, Article 370 is a gripping documentary that explores the history, politics, and impact of the controversial Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. The film delves into the region's complex issues and recent changes. It is available to stream on YouTube and various OTT platforms.