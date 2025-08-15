Independence Day 2025 EXCL! Taher Shabbir On True Meaning Of Freedom: There's No Greater Luxury Than...

Independence Day 2025: As India celebrates yet another Independence Day with pride and patriotic fervor, actor Taher Shabbir takes a moment to reflect on the deeper essence of freedom-something he believes we often take for granted. In a world full of conflict, inequality, and restriction, he emphasizes how fortunate we are to live in a free nation like India.

Taher shares, "There's no greater luxury than freedom. We should see what's going on in the world and thank our stars. Realize how blessed we are. And pray every soul on this planet gets to live free."

He adds, "There are people living in India who are still not free - not free in their thoughts, not free in their values, not free in their expression. There are still restrictions imposed on them, not always by law, but by society, tradition, and fear. That's not the freedom our freedom fighters envisioned."

Taher continues, "Freedom should be considered a blessing from God. And in a world where we have such a beautiful country like India, we must never forget the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to get us here."

He concludes, "We should feel lucky that we are still blessed on this planet. But we must also pray that every Indian, regardless of where they live or who they are, gets to truly taste the freedom of independence. That's when we'll know we've truly honoured those who fought for our freedom."