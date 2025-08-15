Independence Day 2025 EXCLUSIVE! Aanchal G. Singgh Shares Her Special Connection With This Day: As Defence Kid

Independence Day 2025: Aanchal G. Singgh, the face of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, has captured the hearts of audiences across Hindi films, Punjabi cinema, Tamil films, and even international projects. But beyond her glamorous on-screen presence lies a woman whose life has been deeply shaped by discipline and pride for her country. Coming from a proud Air Force background, Aanchal has lived the values of service and sacrifice from a young age. This Independence Day, she opens up about her personal connection to the day, her childhood memories, and the lessons that continue to guide her life and career.

For Aanchal, Independence Day has never been just a date marked on the calendar. Growing up in an Air Force family meant she understood from early on that freedom is protected and often paid for with unseen sacrifices. "For me, this day is both a celebration and a reminder of the responsibility to live in a way that honours that gift of freedom," she shares. That understanding shaped her sense of duty, not just towards her country, but towards everything she commits herself to.

Her earliest Independence Day memories are painted in the colours of the Air Force. She recalls the stations coming alive, the morning parade, the sound of the band, the tricolour rising proudly against the sky. "As a child, it filled me with awe. I'd watch my father stand tall, saluting the flag. This gave me a deep sense of patriotism. Those moments taught me that patriotism isn't loud, it's in the quiet, consistent service and love for your country," she says.

That quiet strength naturally became the foundation she leaned on, when Aanchal stepped into the entertainment industry with no connections. "Starting from scratch in a world where I knew no one was not easy. There were times I felt overwhelmed. But I had seen my father's unwavering discipline, how he would work long hours in extreme conditions, far away from family, without a single complaint. That attitude was ingrained in me. It taught me that resilience isn't about never feeling tired or afraid, it's about showing up for your duty regardless."

Life as a defence kid also gave her a gift she carries to this day, adaptability. "Defence life teaches you to find home wherever you are posted. You learn to be independent early, deal with uncertainty, and keep moving forward even when everything changes suddenly. In my career, I have worked across multiple states and languages, from Hindi films and Punjabi cinema to Tamil films, Malayalam ads, work in Bangalore, Sri Lanka, and even an international film. Being able to adapt, feel at home, and connect with people anywhere is a gift my defence upbringing gave me."

While many admire the uniform, Aanchal knows that not everyone sees the sacrifices behind it. "In defence families, you grow up knowing that distance, uncertainty, and sudden changes are part of your everyday reality. Celebrations happen without one parent and sometimes goodbyes are said with no idea when the next hello will be. The younger generation may admire the uniform but they often don't see the emotional strength it takes for families to hold it all together behind the scenes. Between the calm and the chaos, this personality is not easily understood, but it is what shapes us into who we are."

As she reflects on the meaning of this day, Aanchal leaves a heartfelt message for the youth. "Freedom is something you should never take for granted, it's the result of generations of courage and sacrifice. My advice would be, live with purpose, contribute to your community in your own way, and respect the opportunities that freedom gives you. I have seen first-hand the people who guard our borders so we can sleep peacefully, the least we can do is honour that by building a better, kinder, more united nation. And we must never forget the jawans who stand in harsh terrains, in extreme conditions, so that we can live each day in safety."

For Aanchal G. Singgh, Independence Day is not just about flags and parades, it's about honouring the quiet service of those who protect the nation and the resilience of the families who stand behind them. Her journey is a testament to the values she grew up with, discipline, adaptability, and a deep love for her country. This year, she reminds us that the best way to celebrate freedom is to live in a way that protects and cherishes it for generations to come.